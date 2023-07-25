Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $192.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,870.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $357,851.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,442. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

