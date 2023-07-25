Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $83.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $85.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

