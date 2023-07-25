Brokers Set Expectations for QuidelOrtho Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QDEL)

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for QuidelOrtho in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for QuidelOrtho’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $88.30 on Monday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $66.88 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

