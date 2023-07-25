William Blair Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $14.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.48. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $13.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $16.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $357.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $322.80. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,297 shares of company stock worth $15,914,580 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

