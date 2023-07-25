Brokers Offer Predictions for Quanterix Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanterix in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 81.08%.

Quanterix Trading Down 4.9 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $877.26 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.33. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.