Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $15.55 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Waters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $15.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.50 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.09.

Waters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $286.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. Waters has a 52-week low of $248.18 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.51.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Waters by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Waters by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Waters by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

