Wedbush Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Infosys in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

