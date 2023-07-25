Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cars.com Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cars.com in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cars.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cars.com’s FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CARS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.85.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Cars.com

In related news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 2,038,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,971,000 after buying an additional 61,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,523,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,998,000 after buying an additional 26,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

