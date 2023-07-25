Brokers Offer Predictions for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grid Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $10.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.81. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.62 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,046 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 743,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 684.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 776,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

