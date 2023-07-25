Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Increased by Analyst

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE:CFG opened at $32.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.