Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bruker in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $93,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $76,958,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Bruker by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,313,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,522,000 after acquiring an additional 568,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $23,145,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $6,858,836.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,964.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,490 shares of company stock worth $15,754,891 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

