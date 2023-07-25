HC Wainwright Comments on argenx SE’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.07) per share.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%.

argenx Trading Down 4.9 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $544.00 to $606.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of argenx from $446.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.57.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $521.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 1-year low of $333.07 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in argenx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in argenx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

