Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Liberty Energy Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.10. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 59,466 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,459.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

