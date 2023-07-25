Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

TECH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

TECH stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

