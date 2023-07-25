Berenberg Bank Upgrades Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AKRBF. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Aker BP ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

AKRBF opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company was formerly known as Det norske oljeselskap ASA and changed its name to Aker BP ASA in October 2016. Aker BP ASA was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

