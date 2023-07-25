Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %
FITB opened at $28.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
