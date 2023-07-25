Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $31.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

FITB opened at $28.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 29,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 80,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.