Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

