Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $719,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

