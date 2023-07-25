CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

CSX stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.47.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

