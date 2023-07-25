DA Davidson Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $29.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

