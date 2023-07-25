Raymond James Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion.
Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$56.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$51.44 and a 12-month high of C$76.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Newmont Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.53%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
