Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Issued By Cormark

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $6.63 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

