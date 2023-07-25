Brokers Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $10.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.57. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $214.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 317,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

