Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Raised by Analyst

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.12). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.14) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

APLS stock opened at $32.22 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $94.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

