Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Thursday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.34. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Crocs by 412.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,122,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 903,214 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,460,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,399,000 after acquiring an additional 838,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 278.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $64,644,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.