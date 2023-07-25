Citigroup Raises Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $72.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.92.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $53.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Articles

