Barclays Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $25.69 on Friday. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

