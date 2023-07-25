Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

PFBC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $949.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 72.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 89.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

