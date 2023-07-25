P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
PTSI stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $556.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.28. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
