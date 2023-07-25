P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

PTSI stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $556.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.28. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

