Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $386.70.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $365.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.35 and a 200-day moving average of $351.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. Pool has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.