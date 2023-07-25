Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Taboola.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Taboola.com has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $944.50 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $327.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $29,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

