Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Raised to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Tremor International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $532.08 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.71. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

