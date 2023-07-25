Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) PT Raised to $7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.92.
Tremor International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $532.08 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.71. Tremor International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Tremor International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Tremor International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
