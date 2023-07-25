Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNY opened at $4.33 on Friday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Polestar Automotive Holding UK ( NASDAQ:PSNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,820,160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

