Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.