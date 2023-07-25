Wedbush Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Carvana in a report released on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.40). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.06. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

