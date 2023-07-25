Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,233 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

