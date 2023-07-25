TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $369,559. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.