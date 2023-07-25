TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $589.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.27%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 4,096 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $113,868.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 260,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,241,066. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek acquired 2,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $369,559. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

