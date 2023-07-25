Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Susquehanna

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $59.79 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $225,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 29,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,146 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

