Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE PEAK opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $28.43.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
