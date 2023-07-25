Laboratory Co. of America (LH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $218.79 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

