Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $306,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,520.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $223,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,531.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock valued at $906,309 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

