Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 10.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

