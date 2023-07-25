Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
