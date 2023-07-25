Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $239.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.