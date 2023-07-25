Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.78. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

