Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect Skechers U.S.A. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

