Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTEN stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at $29,341,448.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $2,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,886,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,001,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,762 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,619. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after buying an additional 369,428 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,139,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,927,000 after buying an additional 924,365 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,186,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,576,000 after buying an additional 425,375 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

