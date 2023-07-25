American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY23 guidance at $9.53-9.76 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Tower Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
American Tower Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.