American Tower (AMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. American Tower has set its FY23 guidance at $9.53-9.76 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Tower to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Tower Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

