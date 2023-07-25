Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

