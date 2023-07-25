Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
