The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.77) in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
The Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40.
About The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
