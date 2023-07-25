WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.16. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. Analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.